If your birthday is today: Reevaluate your motives and whether you are still on the right path. Put a strategy in place that promises high returns. Practice safety first; you'll avoid loss and defeat stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't budge unless you are taken care of fairly. Letting someone get away with something will lead to more of the same. Make your position clear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll receive more help if you are open. Get things done on time. Look for a way to enforce your ideas without going over budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take better care of yourself. Gather information and determine what others think and how they feel before deciding who gets to do what.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Divvy up responsibilities and press on until you are happy with the results. Someone will admire your efforts and will help give you a platform.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Work with people who share your sentiments. You'll make headway by being open to learning as you go. A relationship will flourish.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Go about your business and do what's important to you instead of worrying about how others are doing. Distance yourself from anyone who stands in your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Live within your means. Keeping your costs down will help you lower stress and make you feel comfortable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your life moderate, friends close and enemies in sight. Rearrange your space to ensure it encourages a good rapport with someone special. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Rethink your strategy. By letting your experience overrule your emotions, you will avoid a compromising situation. Play fair.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't reveal your plans until you have everything under control. A change will add to your appeal. Love is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Participate in activities that encourage you to broaden your skills and knowledge. A professional change will entice you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Letting your emotions fester will not help resolve issues. Look for solutions that make everyone happy. Keep the peace.
