SINSINAWA, Wis. — Historian and Loras College professor John Eby will lead “Womb of Mercy: God as Mother in Julian of Norwich,” an online lecture and discussion sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27,
according to a press release.
Julian of Norwich, a 14th-century woman
recluse, has become popular in recent years. A
famous and significant part of her teaching was her assertion, repeated often in her “showings,” that God is our mother and that Jesus is our mother.
This language, though unconventional in its time, speaks powerfully to many in the Christian tradition today, the release stated . Participants will explore her notion of God’s motherhood.
Eby has his doctorate in medieval history, co-authored “The Collapse of Apartheid, South Africa 1993” and leads the Children of Abraham interfaith movement in Dubuque.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting