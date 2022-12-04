I have been in strange company this year, with an unusually high amount of people I know having lost a parent.
Heading into the holiday season without my mom or my dad for the first time, I was prepared. Prepared not to enter my childhood home to the smell of Thanksgiving dinner, or Mom’s homemade Dutch apple, pumpkin and French silk pies. Prepared for every Christmas song on the radio that mentioned the word “home” to be met with misty eyes.
What I was not prepared for was my brother Zachary’s request for a tin filled with Mom’s token cookies for Christmas.
My 38-year-old brother has autism. Dear as he is, often his request for gifts is in the $500 to $1 trillion range, not always grasping that his sister who works at a newspaper and her husband who works at an art museum don’t make the salary of, say, Bruce Wayne.
While a few high-end items inevitably made the cut on his wish list, the cookies tugged at my heart strings ... and my self-doubt.
The last time I attempted to make Christmas cookies, I got a little too anxious and failed to mix the batter well enough. What resulted was a sort of a glass consistency that adhered to the cookie sheet and that my husband chipped away at with a fork exclaiming, “Mmm! Just like Mom used to make.”
Needless to say, I had room to up my baked goods game.
First, there are Mom’s chocolate chip cookies, which basically replicate the Nestle Toll House recipe, but rather than 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, she’d pour in an entire 1 oz. bottle, and rather than one bag of chocolate chip morsels, she’d pour in two. What resulted was a deliciously gooey circle of chocolate chip heaven.
Much of my popularity in high school probably can be attributed to my mom’s chocolate chip cookies being made for booster club events.
Then, there are her milk chocolate-covered coconut haystacks. Mom believed to her core that there were not two ingredients that paired more appropriately than chocolate and coconut; however, if there were, it would be her milk chocolate-covered peanut butter balls.
There also are her Mexican wedding cookies, concocted of bite-sized buttery powdered sugar dough balls, as well as her milk and white chocolate-covered pretzels. One also can’t forget her peanut butter blossoms, with a Hershey’s Kiss placed neatly at the center.
Mom usually staked out one Saturday in early December for her Christmas cookie baking — and somehow managed to get it all done, complete with individual tins made up for me, my husband, my two brothers, my brother’s wife and a few choice friends and family members she held nearest and dearest.
She’d also have time to spare for a Hallmark movie binge at the end of the day.
What is it about this time of year that makes us crave those sights, smells and tastes steeped in nostalgia from our childhood?
I think I’ll be lucky if I start my baking today and have one somewhat respectable (and edible) tin of cookies by Christmas.
But I’ll tell you one thing: For Mom and for Zachary, I sure am going to try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.