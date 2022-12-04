I have been in strange company this year, with an unusually high amount of people I know having lost a parent.

Heading into the holiday season without my mom or my dad for the first time, I was prepared. Prepared not to enter my childhood home to the smell of Thanksgiving dinner, or Mom’s homemade Dutch apple, pumpkin and French silk pies. Prepared for every Christmas song on the radio that mentioned the word “home” to be met with misty eyes.

