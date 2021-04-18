What's it worth on eBay? Decorating a garden, French style

Jardinière is a French word, from the feminine form of “gardener.” In English, it means a decorative flower box or “planter” for plants placed usually indoors.
Some people tend to use jardinières as larger outdoor containers for plants and for raised beds in gardens in some sort of isolated frame, such as a stone wall, especially growing vegetables and herbs.
This jardinière was made by the D&C Company in Limoges, France. It is hand-painted and signed by the artist M. A. Haley, with roses complete with thorns that are beautifully depicted on this porcelain Jardinière.
Measuring 9 inches tall, it is of medium size and striking in its detail. Made for indoor display, a recent eBay sale found a value of $152.50.