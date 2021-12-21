Sorry, an error occurred.
University of Dubuque Heritage Center will offer a holiday streaming opportunity for families.
Rockefeller Studios, in association with The Copyrights Group and StudioCanal, will present, “Paddington Saves Christmas,” starring the beloved bear of children’s books.
The virtual show is being streamed simultaneously in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and will be available until Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Household digital access is $32 for unlimited streaming or $20 for a 48-hour rental. Those also supporting Heritage Center will save 50%.
To purchase a virtual ticket, visit paddington.seetickets.com/us and enter code Heritage_US. By using this code, a portion of each sale will benefit Heritage Center.
