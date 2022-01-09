For many of us, a new year signifies the urge for a fresh start and the opportunity for rigorous self-improvement. But for others, those lofty goals often come crashing down sooner rather than later.
What if, instead of imagining a whole new self, we focus on nurturing more love and respect for the selves we already have? These recently published young adult titles will inspire readers to give themselves a little more compassion in the new year.
“The (Other) F Word: A Celebration of the Fat and Fierce,” by Angie Manfredi (Amulet Books, 2019)
This intersectional collection of art, poetry, stories and essays focuses on the experiences of beloved fat creators.
The collection starts out with a note from the editor, Angie Manfredi, who states, “Your body is perfect. Yes, yours. Exactly the way it is, right now in this second.”
Thus begins a journey of self-acceptance for all readers, big and small, and a call for more compassion and understanding for our fellow humans. The range of voices means that not all stories or art pieces will resonate with all readers, but there is sure to be something for everyone to connect with here.
The art and stories within this volume have the power to inspire readers to find their voices and tell their own stories.
For more fat-positive books promoting self-love, try “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega,” by Crystal Maldonado; and “I’ll Be the One,” by Lyla Lee.
“The New David Espinoza,” by Fred Aveces (HarperTeen, 2020)
It is a common assumption that only girls suffer from body image issues when, in reality, people of all genders are capable of having negative feelings about their bodies.
In this novel, David Espinoza is tired of getting picked on for his small size. His breaking point comes at the end of his junior year when a video of him getting slapped in the locker room goes viral, and David vows to come back as a completely new person. He spends more and more time in the gym trying to bulk up and gain more muscle.
But despite his dedication, the progress is slow. Desperate, David turns to something that will guarantee a quick transformation — steroids.
This book pulls no punches as it explores the impact this decision can have on a person, and David’s body dysmorphia and obsession gets even more intense. Though far from light, this OwnVoices story sheds much needed light on the harm toxic masculinity can cause.
For more titles exploring addiction and the desire to succeed, try “Heroine,” by Mindy McGinnis; and “Grown,” by Tiffany D. Jackson.
“You Asked for Perfect,” by Laura Silverman (Sourcebooks Fire, 2019)
Ariel Stone is a senior in high school who has done everything possible in order to become the ideal college applicant. He studies hard, has extra curriculars and prioritizes maintaining his spot as valedictorian over everything else.
So what happens when Ariel fails a calculus quiz? He spirals. Despite his all-nighters and spending even less time with friends, his grades continue to fall. When Ariel caves and asks Amir to be his math tutor, Ariel finds something unexpected — something that might just be love.
The struggle to be perfect is all too relatable for many high school students, and Ariel’s story serves as a reminder for all of us that sometimes avoiding our breaking point means taking a break and reassessing our priorities.
For more school-focused titles, try “You Should See Me in a Crown,” by Leah Johnson; and “Parachutes,” by Kelly Yang.
I hope one or two of these titles comforts you and gives you the boost you need in order to treat yourself gently through the coming year.
Despite the stress, the pressure to be perfect, and the urge to compare yourself to others, you deserve to feel content with who and where you are in life. Until we get there, we always have books to help us along the way.