Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Ice begins to freeze on the Mississippi River in Dubuque.
A farm stands shrouded in the falling snow near Platteville, Wis.
Buggies and horses stand in the falling snow on a farm near Platteville, Wis.
Ice forms on the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque.
A horse stands in a snowy field on a farm near Platteville, Wis.
The Julien Dubuque Bridge in Dubuque.
Footprints on a sidewalk at the Port of Dubuque.
Horses stand in a snowy field on a farm near Platteville, Wis.
Old Man Winter took his time getting back from vacation, but now that he has, there’s nothing like making up for lost time.
Luckily for tri-state residents, snowy sidewalks and icy roads also are accompanied by picturesque wintry landscapes and the natural art of a freezing river.
The TH photography team has been documenting this most Midwestern of yearly traditions. Here are a few of the unique perspectives they’ve captured.