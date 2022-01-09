Old Man Winter took his time getting back from vacation, but now that he has, there’s nothing like making up for lost time.

Luckily for tri-state residents, snowy sidewalks and icy roads also are accompanied by picturesque wintry landscapes and the natural art of a freezing river.

The TH photography team has been documenting this most Midwestern of yearly traditions. Here are a few of the unique perspectives they’ve captured.

