Kaytlan Moeller attests that the best time to hike is in the winter.
Yes, summer hiking is accompanied by the convenience of warm weather and dry clothes, but winter hiking provides something much more precious.
Freedom.
“The great part about hiking in the winter is you don’t need to stay on the trails,” Moeller said. “In the winter time, you can explore areas of our parks that you may not see for the rest of the year.”
As the outreach coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, Moeller is working to let more people know that the parks and preserves of the county not only remain open in the winter, but they also provide a plethora of different activities residents can engage in.
While many might be tempted to go the way of the bears and hibernate throughout the winter, Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, encouraged residents and tourists to instead explore the tri-state area and discover the wide variety of outdoor activities it provides during the Midwest’s colder months.
“We’re really blessed with the topography of the area,” Rahe said. “From an outdoor activity standpoint, this is exactly the kind of place you want to live during the winter.”
Rahe said many tourists already descend upon the tri-states to partake in the community’s winter recreation options. Prime among them is downhill skiing. With two ski resorts, Sundown Mountain Resort in Dubuque County and Chestnut Mountain Resort in Jo Daviess County, Rahe said skiing has remained a major winter attraction for years.
However, the area’s local parks and preserves also provide for other outdoor activities beyond just hiking.
With its 1,437 acres, the Mines of Spain Recreation Area provides the perfect staging ground for a number of winter activities.
Jason Denlinger, naturalist at the state park, said the park’s trails often are utilized for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. During regular business hours, snowshoes and skis can be used for free at the EB Lyons Interpretive Center by anyone wanting to try them out.
“It’s a good way to try snowshoeing or skiing for the first time,” Denlinger said. “Our trails are well maintained, and if you get out there, it’s usually easier to see animals like deer during the winter.”
When things do get too cold, Denlinger said people can come inside to the E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center to participate in one of the several indoor programs the park staff hosts throughout the winter.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, for example, the center will host a program on local pollinators.
Moeller said Dubuque County Conservation also allows for snowshoe and cross-country ski rental at the Swiss Valley Nature Center.
She added that local residents also have used the county parks for a number of other winter pursuits, including fat-tire snow biking. Using special bicycles equipped with oversized tires that can easily trudge through snow and rough terrain, Moeller said it has become a new popular way to explore many of the area’s parks and preserves.
“It provides a new dynamic and is a fun spin for bicyclists,” Moeller said.
For less physically demanding ventures, Moeller recommended residents try ice fishing. Local ponds with thick enough ice are the perfect site for anglers wishing to reel in fresh water fish during the winter.
Moeller said there are many other ways to enjoy the outdoors in the winter, from snowmobiling to kick sledding, and the area’s local parks and preserves provide the perfect place to engage in these colder recreation options.
“We have to figure out a way to embrace it,” she said. “It’s acceptable to go out in the snow, if you have the appropriate clothing. If you go out there, you can experience the magic of the outdoors in the winter season.”
