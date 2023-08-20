Monitor what’s happening this year and position yourself for success. Follow the trends and talk to the experts. The preparation you do will pay off and give you the confidence to offer sage advice to those you want by your side. Don’t try to buy trust and popularity; earn respect and your way to the top with honesty, empathy and hard work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t skip a beat. Decide what you want, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Keep your eye on your target, and refuse to let anyone get in your way. Aim to simplify your life.

Recommended for you

Tags