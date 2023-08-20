Monitor what’s happening this year and position yourself for success. Follow the trends and talk to the experts. The preparation you do will pay off and give you the confidence to offer sage advice to those you want by your side. Don’t try to buy trust and popularity; earn respect and your way to the top with honesty, empathy and hard work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t skip a beat. Decide what you want, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Keep your eye on your target, and refuse to let anyone get in your way. Aim to simplify your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from your mistakes. Put safeguards in place before you make changes to how you handle your cash or deal with agreements. Try to get whatever you want in writing to avoid complications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Emotions will surface if you agree to a joint venture. You are better off spending time and money on something that boosts your confidence, qualifications or skills. Put yourself first.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Take a closer look at how your position, reputation or partnerships will be affected by the decisions you make. Paint a clear picture for those who will be affected by your plans, and compensate for anything that may inconvenience others before you begin.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): You’ll face confusing information that disrupts your plans. Distance yourself from sensitive situations or anyone who tries to manipulate you. Observation and communication will be key.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put emotions aside and concentrate on verifying information before making a move or defining what or whom you want to pursue. Put a foolproof plan in place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Review money matters and agreements, and think about how to entice others to see the value in your pursuits. An investment will add value to something you already possess.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Roll with the punches. Use charm to grab attention if you want others to take you seriously. A partnership with someone quite different from yourself will have its benefits. Discuss the possibilities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on being your best. Make exercise your focus, and refuse to engage in risky activities. Make the right decisions, and you’ll be happy with how things turn out.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Connect with people who have something to offer. The insight you receive will help you redirect your skills and make a bigger impact. Think big, but don’t go overboard.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make alterations at home that are conducive to stress relief. Relaxing will help you recognize what’s important to you and how to simplify your life while focusing on what matters most.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your intelligence and drive, not emotional manipulation, to get what you want. A well-thought-out plan will make it easier to protect your reputation and convince others to follow you.