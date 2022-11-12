With November, our thoughts turn toward the celebration of holidays. Thanksgiving is just around the corner. The great observances at midwinter of Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa are calling for our attention. This is a good time to pause and think about what makes for meaningful celebration of these special days.
While there are pressures to speed up and do more to prepare for these days, we arrive at the inner meaning of these celebrations only by slowing ourselves down and paying attention. Lest the original significance of our respective celebrations become lost, we need to focus on the spiritual meanings.
Thanksgiving involves slowing down to focus on all the gifts we have received in our lives.
How can we encourage one another at Thanksgiving to name and dwell on the good gifts of life together with families, friends and neighbors?
The spirit of Thanksgiving, however, is not just about one national holiday. The inner meaning of Thanksgiving is about gratitude as a way of life. And we learn to live Thanksgiving as a way of life by slowing down and counting blessings every day.
At the heart of Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa are deep spiritual values.
Christmas is about the gifts of love, mercy, peace and joy that come from the birth of Jesus.
Hanukkah, a festival of lights recalling the deliverance of the Jewish people, remembers such values as justice, lovingkindness, care for the stranger and repair of creation.
Kwanzaa, which celebrates African-American traditions, gives focus to seven values: Unity, self-determination, community, cooperation, shared purpose, creativity and faith.
The values at the heart of these religious festivals involve not only annual celebrations but also the summons to a way of life. To allow these values to take hold of our lives, we need to find ways to slow down and let ourselves be transformed.
This might involve letting go of some cultural expectations that can exhaust us, such as overscheduling or obligatory shopping, and taking more time to reclaim the spiritual values at the origin of these holidays.
There is no formula for a more genuine way to practice these annual celebrations.
One thing is needful, however. A more authentic observance of holidays begs us to slow down enough to examine our practices and ask the question about how to make them more lifegiving.
Our lives will be renewed as we reclaim these deep spiritual values. As we are formed by these values, we can better promote the common good of society.
Thomas Merton, the Trappist mystic, once wrote, “Take more time, cover less ground.”
Let us reflect on these words as a motto for the coming holidays as we pay attention to our spiritual values.
Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
