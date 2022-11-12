With November, our thoughts turn toward the celebration of holidays. Thanksgiving is just around the corner. The great observances at midwinter of Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa are calling for our attention. This is a good time to pause and think about what makes for meaningful celebration of these special days.

While there are pressures to speed up and do more to prepare for these days, we arrive at the inner meaning of these celebrations only by slowing ourselves down and paying attention. Lest the original significance of our respective celebrations become lost, we need to focus on the spiritual meanings.

Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.

