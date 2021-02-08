The Dubuque County Conservation Board and Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever will present the annual Becoming an Outdoor Woman from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Swiss Valley Nature.
The event will include presentations from local female outdoor experts, as well as sessions about campfire cooking, specialized knot tying and a presentation from a local female Iron Man who will discuss triathlons for beginners.
Organizers ask that participants arrive prepared for being outside for one session around a campfire.
Donations are recommended for lunch, provided by Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever. Masks will be required when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Space is limited, and registration is required by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/137816186925.