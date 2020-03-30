If you have ever rummaged through an old chest in your parents’ attic you know the
thrill of finding some forgotten article from the past. I had a similar experience rummaging through a book titled, “The History of the State of Iowa,” published in 1878.
The book contains stories about the settlement of the state from the first Native Americans to the cities and farms of the 1870s. One story that fascinated me was the account of a near civil war between the state of Missouri and the Territory of Iowa (Iowa did not become a state until 1846).
The conflict was about a disagreement concerning the proper border between the two states. According to Iowa’s officials, the boundary ran west from “the Des Moines rapids,” which people in the eastern part of Iowa commonly called the junction of the Des Moines and Mississippi Rivers.
The Missouri officials disagreed contending the term referred to a series of rapids in the Des Moines River near the town of Keosauqua. This location would have allowed them to incorporate an additional 10-mile strip of land across Iowa’s southern border.
To further solidify their claim, Missouri sent officials into this area to collect taxes from the inhabitants, which inflamed the situation.
The Iowans retaliated by arresting the tax collectors and imprisoning them in the Davis and Van Buren county jails.
At this point, Gov. Boggs of Missouri called out the militia to enforce the border and rescue the imprisoned tax collectors.
Not to be outdone, Gov. Lucas of Iowa called up Iowa’s militia and 1,200 men answered, 500 of whom were sent to Van Buren County armed and ready to defend the honor of the territory.
Luckily, cooler heads prevailed. Three prominent citizens of Iowa — Gen. Dodge from Burlington, Gen. Churchman from Dubuque and Dr. Clark from Fort Madison — were sent as envoys to Missouri to negotiate a settlement. When they arrived they found that the tax collectors had been recalled and were on their way home.
Boggs had sent a note to Lucas suggesting the two parties should let the federal government sort the matter out. Eventually, the United States Supreme Court decided in favor of Iowa.
The troops on both sides of the border did an about-face and marched back home having never fired a shot at each other.
There was, however, an unresolved issue on the Iowa side. Apparently the militia had arrived in Van Buren County without any provisions, depending on the local inhabitants to feed them.
The militia’s officers gave the farmers signed vouchers for any foodstuffs they supplied to the troops.
It wasn’t long after the militia was gone, however, that it became clear that the government had no knowledge of the vouchers and no intention of honoring them.
In conclusion, it seems clear that the only causalities of the Almost War of 1838 were the chicken coops and smokehouses of Van Buren County.