HARDCOVER FICTION
1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
5. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. Agency, William Gibson, Berkley
8. Long Bright River, Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
9. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
10. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
11. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
12. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
13. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
14. Exhalation, Ted Chiang, Knopf
15. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
4. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Dutton
5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
8. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
9. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner, National Geographic
10. Why We Can’t Sleep, Ada Calhoun, Grove Press
11. Tightrope, Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
12. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
13. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
14. Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness, David Perlmutter, MD, et al., Little, Brown Spark
15. Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, Peter Schweizer, Harper
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
9. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
10. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
11. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
12. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
13. The Last Romantics, Tara Conklin, Morrow
14. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
2. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
5. Barracoon, Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad
6. Frederick Douglass, David W. Blight, S&S
7. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
9. Deep Creek, Pam Houston, Norton
10. Wild Bill, Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Griffin
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
13. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
14. The Fifth Risk, Michael Lewis, Norton
15. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
3. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
4. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box, Putnam
5. In the Woods, Tana French, Penguin
6. Pieces of Her, Karin Slaughter, Morrow
7. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware, Pocket
8. The 13-Minute Murder, James Patterson, Vision
9. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
10. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
3. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
6. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. A Tale of Magic ... , Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. Clean Getaway, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
13. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
14. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
YOUNG ADULT
1. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
5. Infinity Son, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
11. All the Days Past, All the Days to Come, Mildred D. Taylor, Viking Books for Young Readers
12. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second
13. Layoverland (An Indies Introduce Title), Gabby Noone, Razorbill
14. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
15. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erika L. Sanchez, Ember
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Dr. Seuss’s Lovey Things, Dr. Seuss, Tom Brannon (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. Curious George: I Love You, H.A. Rey, HMH Books for Young Readers
12. Llama Llama Hide & Seek, Anna Dewdney, Grosset & Dunlap
13. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind, Jessica Hische, Penguin Workshop
15. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children (hardcover and paperback), Ransom Riggs, Dutton Books for Young Readers
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick
10. Captain Underpants (hardcover and paperback), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic