LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County History Museum, 135 E. Maple, will unveil a window exhibit today on African American history researched and curated by University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and a faculty member.
The exhibit is the culmination of research the undergraduate students have been conducting since June as part of the Wisconsin history course taught by Gene Tesdahl, assistant professor of history at UW.
The exhibit will include research on illegal slavery in Platteville and Grant County and the complexity of chattel slavery in a free territory. It will focus on Rachel, Maria and Felix, three African Americans illegally enslaved in the 1830s by John Rountree, the founder of Platteville.
For more information, call 608-723-4925 or visit www.grantcounty