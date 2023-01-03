If your birthday is today: A positive attitude will lead to meaningful relationships with people who share your concerns, enthusiasm and hobbies. Expand your interests to focus on health and fitness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make changes that add to your convenience and ease stress. Plan a trip or sign up for an event that improves your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Implement plans with someone you enjoy spending time with and ask questions that will clear up any misunderstanding or uncertainty you face. Do something nice for a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Self-improvement projects will pay off. Do what you can, but don't let what others say deter you from following your heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) By participating in something, you'll make a valuable connection. Put more effort into presenting who you are, what you can do and what you expect. Take control.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take a moment to clarify what you want and how to reach your objective. Verify information and make the necessary changes as you progress. Make things happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A tight schedule will help you avoid trouble. Listen attentively, or you'll misinterpret something crucial. Hard work will pay off. Get moving!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Simplify how you do things and free up time to relax with someone you want to get to know better. Sharing ideas will change the outcome.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) The conversations you have will encourage you to participate in something that promotes networking. An energetic approach will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't get angry; get moving. Look at your options and do something that sparks your interest. Flaunt what you have to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't bend the rules to suit someone else's needs. Work on maintaining good health and protect yourself from being taken for granted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Consider what will make the most significant difference in your life. Refuse to let others limit what you can accomplish. Speak up.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Your enthusiasm will encourage others to accommodate you. Self-improvement will boost your chance to make a statement and seal a deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.