SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host a pair of events at the end of June, with several more planned in July, including the continuation of its summer organ concert series.
Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, will lead a spiritual ecology presentation from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, via Zoom. It will explore the ways we can understand and respond to challenges by drawing on contemporary ecological thought, Christian theology, Indigenous spirituality, Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ and from Anglada’s experience living with the land. The cost is $15. Register by Monday, June 27.
An organ concert will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, featuring Andrew Schaeffer. A Chicago native, he serves as the director of music and organist at Luther Memorial Church in Madison. He will be a featured performer at the 2022 national convention of the Organ Historical Society.
An organ concert will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, featuring Bruce Bengtson. He directs the Cathedral Choir and serves as organist at two buildings in Madison that make up the Cathedral Parish. He has performed concerts throughout the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada and Europe.
Anglada will lead a liturgical calendar presentation from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, via Zoom. It aims to introduce and deepen the understanding of the liturgical year. The cost is $15. Register by 4 p.m. Monday, July 11.
An organ concert will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, featuring Joby Bell. Since 2004, Bell has served on the faculty of the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University.
Sister Mary Hopkins will lead a grief retreat from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Participants will take time to reflect on their losses and to discover how loss can lead to greater wholeness and holiness. Lunch will be provided. Register by Monday, July 11. The cost is $50.
Visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival.
