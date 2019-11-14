Play: “Romeo and Juliet”
Performers: Clarke University Drama and Musical Theatre Department.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Site: Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, Terence Donaghoe Hall.
Cost: $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors, $5 for non-Clarke University students and free for alumni. Tickets will be available at the door.
Synopsis
The abridged version by Danny Pancratz brings the Shakespeare classic to the Clarke University stage for the first time. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved and often produced plays, “Romeo and Juliet” shares the tragic romance of the archetypal young lovers.
Tidbits
• The cast includes Clarke University students Darius Autry, Alannah Walker, Jamese Kane, Kayla Winandy and Hanna Hoftender.
• Clarke University professor of chemistry Sunil Malapati and Clarke University alumna Alison (Ott) English also join the cast.
• Additionally, the cast includes Dubuque community members Cody Sauer and Christian English.
• Romeo will be played by Autry, while Juliet will be played by Walker.
Quotable, from director Joe Klinebriel
• “This classic, tragic and timeless story continues to be one of Shakespeare’s most accessible plays and one that beautifully depicts all of the heart-breaking nuances of young but forbidden love.”
• “We are so excited to share with audiences this condensed and excitingly fresh interpretation of one of Shakespeare’s masterpieces.”