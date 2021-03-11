Living Proof Exhibit, which provides the therapeutic benefits of the arts to people impacted by cancer, is seeking entries for its annual exhibition set for Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Sept. 30, in the Bisignano Art Gallery at the University of Dubuque.
Cancer patients and survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities are eligible to submit up to five works for consideration. Entries must be received by Tuesday, June 1.
Submission details, including the call for entry and application form, are available at www.livingproofexhibit.org.
For more information about Living Proof Exhibit’s free programming for people touched by cancer, visit www.livingproofexhibit.org or email livingproofexhibit@gmail.com.