All too often the assumption we make about reading diverse books is that the stories are going to be too serious, too sad or too irrelevant to our interests.
But reading books written by or about people different from ourselves does not need to feel like taking our vitamins — knowing that it’s good for us but simply not wanting to do it.
With all of the wonderful titles being published lately, reading diversely for all ages can feel like having our cake and eating it, too. Check out these recently published titles that feature Black voices as a way to celebrate Black History Month.
Recommended for you
“Whiteout,” by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicole Yoon (Quill Tree Books, 2022): For teens who love drama and romance, try “Whiteout,” a novel written by six Black, beloved and best-selling young adult authors, including Dhonielle Clayton, Angie Thomas and Nic Stone.
The story takes place in Atlanta during a rare snowstorm that causes the entire city to shut down. Despite the weather, a group of friends band together to help save Stevie and Sola’s relationship before the end of the night.
Each author is responsible for a pair of characters, and throughout the book readers learn how they are all connected as they attempt to do their part to make Stevie’s big, romantic gesture a success. Will each pair be able to overcome the weather event of the century — and their own romantic entanglements — in the name of true love?
For more romantic interconnected stories, try “Blackout,” by Dhonielle Clayton; and “Three Kisses, One Midnight,” by Roshani Chokshi.
“High Score,” by Destiny Howell (Scholastic, 2022): For kids who enjoy high stakes adventures, “High Score,” by Destiny Howell, combines the excitement of a good heist with the drama of ‘tween social hierarchies.
In this story, hijinks ensue when DJ is forced to abandon his plan of lying low in his new school when his best friend accidentally gets on the school bully’s bad side. Now DJ needs to revisit his “conkid” past to wrangle together a group of kids who can successfully obtain 100,000 tickets to the local arcade in time to avoid social disaster.
Readers will love seeing this elaborate heist come together, as well as all of the ways in which it nearly falls apart. Told with lots of heart, this fast-paced story is perfect for avid and reluctant readers alike.
For more thrilling adventures, try “The Great Greene Heist,” by Varian Johnson; and “Spy School,” by Stuart Gibbs.
“Mermaid Kenzie: Protector of the Deeps,” by Charlotte Watson Sherman and Geneva Bowers (Boyd Mills Press, 2022): For little ones who dream of being a mermaid, “Mermaid Kenzie: Protector of the Deeps,” is the perfect eco-minded tale to share.
Readers will meet Kenzie, a girl who loves mermaids so much that she only answers to the name “Mermaid Kenzie.” She and her mother visit the beach to explore the wonderful things you can find there, like seashells, shark teeth and tide pools.
It’s the perfect day until Kenzie and her mom go snorkeling. What Kenzie thinks is a swarm of jellyfish turns out to be a bunch of plastic bags — yuck! Kenzie is so upset about all of the trash on the beach that she gathers her fellow beach-goers to clean it up together.
The lush, vibrant illustrations in this inspiring story help bring the magic of mermaids — and our beaches — to life.
For more mermaid tales, try “The Little Mermaid,” by Jerry Pinkney; and “Oona and the Shark,” by Kelly DiPucchio.
This Black History Month, remember that reading diversely is not a chore but an opportunity to expand our lens to encompass all the joys, adventures and magic the world of books has to offer.
You can find all these books and more at your local library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.