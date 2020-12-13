Through an unpredictable chain of events, my husband and I ended up safely hosting our three grandgirls the week after Thanksgiving when the Dubuque Community School District went virtual.
It’s been three months since the girls and their parents returned to the world outside our bubble, so we have been unable to do any more than deck-visit at a distance, play kickball in the yard or hunt for Christmas trees at Ochs Tree Farm outdoors with masks on.
In 2019, we lived at their Dubuque home for four months while our house was being lifted out of the floodplain. We became such a part of their family dinners and playtime that I could never have imagined we would be so remote.
For this one golden week in December, however, the girls showed up at 7:30 each morning and were off and running. “Can we read your books, Granny Kate?” Olivia, 7, asked. Some of our books date back to her babyhood.
Four-year-old Josie thrilled at playing with poker chips with her granddad, counting up to 48. And Elena at 2? Her language acquisition has been amazing in the past few months. Now, she can even say “Granny Kate” and “Granddad” and string together a whole gaggle of sentences.
We also were initiated into the world of virtual learning. After an hour of false starts learning the Clever app and getting the hang of other portals, thanks to Olivia, we finally were able to help the girls navigate Zoom, math programs and home papers.
As a lifelong teacher — and some of those years teaching college online — I find the virtual school teaching amazing.
Most touching to me were the Zooms the girls had with their teachers and other students. Inviting them to sharing time, teachers clearly were interested in each student and commented about how nice it was to see one another’s faces. (In the classroom they are all masked.)
These sessions were the highlight of our grandgirls’ days. I teared up at the sweetness of it all.
Kudos to Dubuque administrators and teachers for creating ways to connect, encouraging the socialization of children as young as 4 and older. Like most of us, many teachers never heard of Zoom a year ago.
More now than ever before, I admire pre-K, kindergarten and elementary school teachers for the foundation and inspiration they are giving children.
Through the past nine months, I have grown to appreciate what we do have rather than what we don’t.
This holiday, I plan on writing thank you notes to Dubuque teachers.
Happy holidays, y’all.