Environmental scientist and educator Marcus Eriksen will deliver the spring Michael Lester Wendt Character Lecture, “Life on the Mississippi: A Journey from Lake Itasca to Waikiki River to Save Our Synthetic Seas,” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at University of Dubuque’s John and Alice Butler Hall at Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
The lecture is hosted by UD’s Wendt Center for Character Education and is free and open to the public.
Eriksen’s decade of research on plastics in the world’s oceans began in Lake Itasca at the headwaters of the Mississippi. The five-month drift to the Gulf of Mexico launched the 5 Gyres Institute, co-founded by Eriksen and his wife, Anna Cummins, to research the plastic pollution problem and advocate for solutions.
The interplay of novel science and public perception shared during the lecture will tell a story of discovery, despair, hard work and a few wins.
During his visit to the area, Eriksen also will speak with local middle school students, meet with UD students and present at a naturalist conference.
A casual presentation and meet-and-greet with Eriksen will be take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. The event is free and open to the public. A cash bar and light refreshments will be available.
For more information, call the Wendt Center for Character Education at 563-589-3440 or email wendt@dbq.edu.