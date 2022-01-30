Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
6. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
7. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
8. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
9. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
10. The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan, Simon & Schuster
11. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher, Berkley
12. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
13. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
14. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
15. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper
5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
6. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
10. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
11. The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, Rosemary Sullivan, Harper
12. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
13. Lost & Found: A Memoir, Kathryn Schulz, Random House
14. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
15. You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays, Zora Neale Hurston, Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Ed.), Genevieve West (Ed.), Amistad
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
6. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
8. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
10. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
11. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake
12. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
13. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
14. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
7. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
10. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., Simon & Schuster
11. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
12. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
13. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
14. Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life, Emily Nagoski, Ph.D, Simon & Schuster
15. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
5. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
7. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. The Great Hunt, Robert Jordan, Tor,
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
2. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
5. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
6. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
7. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
8. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
9. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
12. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Clarion Books
13. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
14. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children
15. Tidesong, Wendy Xu, Quill Tree Books
Young Adult
1. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
2. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Here’s to Us, Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido
14. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
15. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
Children’s Illustrated
1. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
2. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
5. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
8. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
9. Love You by Heart, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
12. What Is Love?, Mac Barnett, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Chronicle Books
13. Love from Madeline, Ludwig Bemelmans, Steven Salerno (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
14. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Scholastic
10. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin