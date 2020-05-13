Editor’s note: The Current page will occasionally publish a look back at some of the most memorable concerts in tri-state history. If you recall one that especially stood out, email it to jim.swenson@thmedia.com. This is part one of our series. Look for our next installment on Wednesday, May 27.
Tri-state area fans of pop, rock and sentimental crooners had many concerts to pick from in 1984.
In the 41-year history of Five Flags Center in Dubuque, that year of 12 consecutive concerts featuring artists with at least a couple of Billboard Top 40 hits might have been the best ever.
Except if you were a country music fan.
Only one show — Michael Martin Murphy, along with the Bellamy Brothers — could have been considered country. But even they were more like crossover performers.
So this encore is for fans of performers ranging from Chicago to Burl Ives; Aerosmith to Wayne Newton; and the Beach Boys to Adam Ant.
Here is a look at those that stood out that year.
In late March, the Romantics, known for their 1981 No. 3 hit “Talking in Your Sleep,” opened for Adam Ant in what can only be described as a bizarre show, based on the next day’s coverage. Nearly 3,200 people attended, including “many mothers accompanied by their teen daughters and pre-teen daughters,” with lots and lots of screaming.
Ant, whose biggest hit “Goody Two Shoes” reached No. 12 in 1982, had a 15-foot-high stage prop “which he climbed up several times and slid down a pole.” The glitter-rock singer performed in various layers — and nonlayers — of clothing.
One of the hottest bands in that era, Huey Lewis and the News, drew 5,200 people on May 18. Their No. 6 song, “I Want a New Drug,” had just peaked earlier in the year, and the band would go on to have three No. 1 hits after its Dubuque appearance: “The Power of Love,” in 1985; “Stuck With You,” in 1986; and “Jacob’s Ladder,” in 1987.
That amazing show also included warm-up act Stevie Ray Vaughan, who in 2015 was named the No. 12 best guitarist of all-time by Rolling Stone magazine. Along with songs like “Pride and Joy” and “Love Struck Baby,” Vaughan managed to turn “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” into a guitar classic. Six years after his Dubuque appearance, he died in a helicopter crash.
Wayne Newton flew into Dubuque for his Aug. 9 concert at Five Flags Center from Chicago, which was in the midst of a storm with 75 mph winds and golf-ball-size hail. Based on a review the next day, he brought the storm to the stage.
An estimated 4,000 “predominately female fans” were on hand as the “Midnight Idol slinked onstage in a large cloud of smoke” with musicians in tuxedos and “three black-sequined backup singers.”
The three-hour show was filled with music, comedy and banter. A rousing encore of “When the Saints Come Marching In” ended the show. On that same night at the Dubuque County Fair, country singer/comic Mel Tillis performed. The next night, 10,000 people saw Crystal Gayle take the fairgrounds stage.
Interestingly, about two weeks later, Newton sang the national anthem at the Republican National Convention, when President Reagan was re-nominated.
In early September, the Beach Boys whipped through a 75-minute performance in front of 5,000 fans.
The band Chicago came to town on a November Monday night and drew a near sellout crowd of 4,700 (in a return visit to Five Flags Center 34 years later, the band drew around 3,200).
Late in its 19-song set, several girls climbed on stage, and crew members tried to stop others from following. The encore was “25 or 6 to 4.”
Rick Nelson closed out the year in December before a packed house of fans “mostly in their 30s.” In a tribute to his 1972 No. 6 hit, he set up a “Garden Party” for people to mingle before the show.
But the greatest encore of the year goes back to that Adam Ant concert.
TH reporter and music aficionado Rich Kirchen, who covered the event, said as the concert near its end, Ant climbed into a plexiglass tub off to the left of the stage in chest-high water, wearing only black shorts and dancing socks. He slid under the water, climbed back out and combed his hair, then walked back onto stage.
“A few shrieks went on, but most of the audience just seemed to stare in awe.”
That pretty much sums of the 1984 concert series at the Five Flags Center.