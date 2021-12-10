Event: “The Nutcracker Ballet”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 and 19.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23 for adults, $15 for those younger than 18. Livestream is available for $15 for single household access or $25 for multiple household access. Tickets are available at the Grand Opera House box office, by calling 563-588-1305 or by visiting www.thegrandoperahouse.com. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional fees could apply when purchasing tickets online. Group pricing is available for groups or 12 or more. To purchase livestream access with On Demand video available for 24 hours following the performance, visit www.thegrandoperahouse.com.
COVID-19 protocols: Masks are required for those who are not vaccinated and highly recommends them for those who are vaccinated.
Synopsis
“The Nutcracker Ballet” tells the classic tale of Clara, who receives a nutcracker soldier as a gift from her uncle and godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer, at a grand Christmas party. At the end of the evening, she drifts off to sleep and dreams of her nutcracker prince. Together, they travel on a magical journey through the exotic lands of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Flowers and the Snow Queen.
Tidbits
- The ballet is based “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” an 1816 tale by German author E.T.A. Hoffmann. Hoffmann’s story has become a beloved Christmas tradition thanks to a revision by French author Alexandre Dumas that toned down the scarier aspects of the story and Russian composer Tchaikovsky.
- The popular ballet is performed in the U.S. more than any other location in the world.
- The Dubuque City Youth Ballet includes students from the Dubuque Academy of Ballet. Dancers are required to have a minimum of four years of training to participate in the production. The principal dancers, all high school students, have at least 10 years of training.
- This is the 12th year for the annual performance at the Grand Opera House. The ballet has been performed locally by the Dubuque City Youth Ballet for more than 25 years.
- The production features 68 dancers from ages 10 to adult, with most of the cast between 10 and 18 years old.
- Preparation for the performances includes more than 60 hours of rehearsals. Most of the cast also takes classes at least two days per week and practices at home.
Quotable, from artistic director Marina O’Rourke
- “Last year, we presented a beautiful ‘Nutcracker,’ with two smaller-than-usual casts due to COVID. This year, we’re pulling all the stops.”
- “The party scene is full of quirky characters. Drosselmeyer will be featured in acts one and two, which is new; Fritz, Clara’s naughty cousin, will turn into King Rat; and the Baby Dolls fire the cannon. Act two has a dreamy, beautiful pas de deux between Clara and the Nutcracker. This is new, too, and just gorgeous.”
- “Audiences can expect a feast for the eyes. Lighting designer Jan Lavacek is a genius in capturing the dimension of costume colors and scenery and building on the drama of the choreography. Megan (MacLeod’s) choreography is very drama-driven.”
- It’s probably the fastest hour and 45 minutes of your life. Surprise and delight are definitely goals for our production. Even I can’t wait to see it.”
Quotable, from ballerina Ava Hoelscher (Clara)
- “Clara had honestly been my dream role since I was little. Even before I was in it, I would come and watch all the different Claras and dream about the day I could be her.”
- “Since middle school, I’ve really been into theater, and I’ve been taking ballet since I was 7 years old. Clara is a nice mix for me of both acting and dancing.”
- “The pas de deux is something that’s only done every few years. It’s a five or six minute dance, and it’s taxing. You need a strong male partner to do it, and I’m lucky enough to have Mason (Jaeger) as a partner this year. It’s difficult, but it’s beautiful.”
- “This year will be especially exciting. Last year, the stage was kind of empty and had a double cast to accommodate social distancing and to be safe. This year, the scenes are so full and vibrant, and it will be exciting to see everyone on stage together again.”