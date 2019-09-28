29th annual quilt show set for Sinsinawa

SINSINAWA, Wis. — With the theme, Quilts to Warm Your Body and Comfort Your Soul, Sinsinawa Art Gallery will host its 29th annual quilt exhibit beginning Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Quilters who participate in the show have a connection to a Sinsinawa Dominican Sister or a Mound staff person. The exhibit will run through Friday, Nov. 29.
The gallery is open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact Michelle Till at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.