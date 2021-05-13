Dubuque theater company Fly-By-Night Productions will continue its Law & Justice Through Shakespeare series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, via Zoom.
The free discussion will be based on the book, “A Thousand Times More Fair: What Shakespeare’s Plays Teach Us About Justice,” by Kenji Yoshino, and will focus on “The Merchant of Venice” and “Measure for Measure.”
The final discussion in the series will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and will highlight “Othello” and “Hamlet.”
Copies of “A Thousand Times More Fair” are available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.