I listen to a lot of podcasts every week, often while walking, working and doing chores. They’re a great way to stay informed and keep your mind active while doing things that might be second nature to you.
Recently, one of my favorites — Horror Movie Podcast, where they’re dead serious about horror — got on the topic of guilty pleasures.
One of the interesting tangents they delved into was the fact that one of the hosts doesn’t believe in them. After all, why do we have to walk around being guilty about the things we like? Shouldn’t we just like them? Who cares what other people think.
As someone who publicly professes a love for things as distinctly nerdy as video games, comic books and “Star Trek” on an (at least) monthly basis, I found myself proudly exclaiming, “Yeah, I’m not embarrassed! Bring on the ‘Transformers’ and ‘Curse of Monkey Island!’”
It might have startled my poor co-workers, but it was worth it. Let the freak flag fly, or so they say.
Then, while doing pub trivia the other night, a teammate asked me what I’d been reading lately.
I am just getting over a bout of the flu, and while I was laid up, I partook in the time-honored tradition of delving into comfort food media. Did I watch “Star Trek: The Next Generation?” Yes. Did I play some “Final Fantasy VI?” Definitely. Did I start a millionth re-read of the “Doom” novels from the mid-1990s?
Reflecting on it, I started to get that old guilty pleasure feeling, and quickly turned the topic to the prior book I’d read.
After all, the four-book “Doom” series, from Pocket Books, was not high art. It wasn’t even really low art. In fact, calling them art might not even be the correct term.
They’re novelizations of a couple of notably violent early 1990s games (“Doom” and “Doom II”) that are riddled with plot inconsistencies. After the second book, the series takes off on a weird tangent involving immortal aliens, a Magilla Gorilla-esque binary alien(s) named Sears & Roebuck, subluminal spaceflight, relativistic time dilation and a data pastiche named Ninepin.
So, yeah. They might not be art, but they are supremely entertaining and about as pulpy as science fiction can get. They also are steeped in pop culture, with numerous references to Fred Olen Ray, “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” Archy and Mehitabel and even “Star Trek.”
They probably are the books I’ve most often re-read since I first discovered them in a Waldenbooks in 1995. In fact, I have my original, weather-worn, copies, as well as digital copies on my phone.
Sure, I could have delved into “The Silmarillion” or read a classic that week I was sick, but who wants challenging when you’re running a 99 degree fever?
Yes, they might be guilty pleasures. Yes, they might not stand up to even the slightest scrutiny. And, yes, they take about three hours apiece to read through.
But darn it, I like the “Doom” books. And I want the world to know.