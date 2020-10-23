Acclaimed filmmaker Aaron Sorkin returns with a should-be front-runner for Best Picture with “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Based on real events, the film revolves around the trial after the 1968 riots at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
The film features an all-star cast, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong and Mark Rylance. It’s written and directed by Sorkin.
Sorkin infuses this political story with his signature snappy dialogue and magnetic performances. The result leaves you thinking about the greater implications of the story — and the similarities we can draw from in 2020.
There’s no way around it: The cast is outstanding. Every performer brings something to the table. While Redmayne’s performance usually is understated, Cohen, Strong and Rylance’s are anything but.
Cohen’s spin as Abbie Hoffmann and Strong’s take as Jerry Rubin are two of the many highlights in the cast. They inject the film with a great sense of comedy but also a tangible sense of urgency. Cohen’s best known for his comedic strengths in films like “Borat,” but his dramatic chops are demonstrated perfectly here.
Rylance leaves the biggest impression. Playing William Kunstler, Rylance is the defense attorney for the Chicago 7. With an undeniable acting prowess energized by perfectly penned dialogue from Sorkin, Rylance is ripe for another Best Supporting Actor nomination.
I consider Sorkin one of the greatest screenwriters. He packs the script with palpable energy in his dialogue. Like his best scripts, a la “The Social Network,” the story’s dramatic heft gives the actors great opportunities to shine. Those who don’t enjoy dialogue-driven films likely won’t mind due to the film’s speedy pacing.
The transitions between scenes are perfectly edited. Demonstrated in the film’s intro sequence, lines of dialogue are used as a segue to other related topics. Sorkin paints the turbulent time of the 1960s in a brilliant montage. Those with a keen eye for editing will find a lot to unpack.
Sorkin gives the story an emotionally rousing conclusion. Rooted in a controversial true story, Sorkin plants a flag in the ground and waves for audiences to correlate this story to modern day. While he approaches the story objectively from all political angles, he wants the audience to converse about what they saw.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is in my top three films of the year. With the careful consideration of a mind like Sorkin, the smaller details of the story matter. Sorkin hasn’t made a film this important since “The Social Network.” The delicious dialogue and bevy of top-notch performances make this a must-see. Don’t miss it.
I give “The Trial of the Chicago 7” 5 stars out of 5. It is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 10 minutes. It’s available to stream on Netflix.