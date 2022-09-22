Dear Amy: We have been living next door to a very good neighbor for almost 30 years. “Charles” is helpful and friendly, and we genuinely like him. His political views, however, are 180 degrees different than ours.

Until now, it hasn’t been an issue, as we have plenty of other things to discuss (gardening, family, etc.), and we have kept our views to ourselves.

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.