The first biography of Julien Dubuque in almost a century, authored by Dubuque native Robert Klein, has been published by Loras College Press.
“Julien Dubuque: Portrait of a Pioneer” chronicles the life of the first European settler in the region.
Klein, now retired, was director of the Loras College Library (then the Wahlert Library), co-founded the Center for Dubuque History and has served as president of the Dubuque County Historical Society. He also sat on the society’s board of directors.
Previous to Klein’s book, the only known biography of Dubuque was the 130-page “Julien Dubuque: His Life and Adventures,” by Richard Hermann, published in 1922.
“The biography written at that time, which I’d read some years ago, I thought was quite unsatisfactory in getting to know the person of Julien Dubuque,” Klein said. “So I thought I would remedy that with a more personal look at the man.”
Born in 1762 in Quebec, Canada, Dubuque left home at a young age, traveling with his older brother Charles Augustin. In 1785, the brothers established themselves at Prairie du Chien, Wis., most likely in a trading operation.
Charles Augustin died in 1787, killed by a powder keg explosion while doing business in the busy trading center of Cahokia, in present-day Illinois.
Dubuque continued trading in Prairie du Chien, but by 1788, he reached an agreement with the Fox (Meskwaki) natives to mine lead “down river.”
Dubuque was the first permanent European settler in the region. He established a trading post, built a house and constructed a smelter for his lead mining operation.
Described as having black hair and eyes, he was sometimes called “la petite nuit” — the little night. He was suave, charming and educated, as well as industrious and ambitious. He played the violin and filled his home with furniture from far away places. His library contained more than 50 volumes — impressive for the era. He was kind and treated the natives as friends, neighbors and fellow businessmen.
To the Fox, whose dealings with Europeans had been mostly rough French trappers and fur traders, he was someone they wanted to get to know better.
Dubuque soon established more than business connections with the Fox. He became a dear friend, and it’s highly likely he married into the tribe.
“It’s pretty clear from circumstantial evidence that Dubuque treated the natives as equals,” Klein said. “He certainly was much more accepted than most. Part of it was that Dubuque more than likely married into the tribe.”
Some historians believe that Dubuque married a native woman named Petosa, daughter of a Fox chief. But Klein disputes that narrative.
“There’s no evidence that that was her name,” he said. “But it’s quite likely at Dubuque’s time he would have married into the tribe. His marriage would have been ‘according to the custom of the country,’ and that custom was pretty much just taking up with a native woman, and begin living with her. What we call today common-law marriage.”
Klein said the marriage would have been mutually beneficial for both Dubuque and the Fox, giving both parties intimate connections with the other.
“Dubuque had a wife who was a member of the tribe, and that tribe was bringing goods for trading — fur, hides, that kind of thing,” Klein said. “It was good for everybody.”
Klein believes that Dubuque’s wife was a woman named Josette Antaya.
“She was what they called Matisse — half-Fox and half-white,” he said. “Her father was one of the three founding fathers of Prairie du Chien. It’s quite possible (Dubuque) knew her and met her there.”
Dubuque had at least 10 men working for him. If any of the men married, it was likely to native women. Cabins were built near the operation, and Klein said there were probably 30 or so people living in Dubuque’s village at the time he was mining. But Dubuque, an enterprising young man in his mid-20s, had ambitions beyond lead mining.
“It’s been overlooked in the past,” Klein said. “He certainly was a miner, but what’s been overlooked is the amount of farming that he did. There are maps that show clear areas of land which were cleared for farming, and four of those fields contained 400 to 500 acres each. That would be quite a large farm today. There were also farm animals on his estate lists.”
At some point, the Fox gifted Dubuque with the Mines of Spain, land that they considered theirs to give to their good friend. It was the area where he had put down roots and made his home.
The land would become a hotly debated topic for Dubuque, the Fox, Dubuque’s debtors and the U.S. government for decades. In his book, Klein details the legal battles that would surround the land before and after Dubuque’s death in 1810. The case would not be settled until an 1864 Supreme Court decision.
While Dubuque might have managed to keep his mining and trading businesses afloat, he was far from a shrewd businessman.
“There’s written evidence that, at times, when the Indians brought hides and stuff in to be traded that Dubuque gave trade goods to the Indians and didn’t charge them,” Klein said.
Written records show that Dubuque made a lot of money in the lead trade. But at the time of his death at 48 years old, he was in debt.
“There’s evidence that he would often just give things, including money, away, and he wouldn’t charge for things he should’ve charged for,” Klein said. “So we can conclude that he wasn’t a good businessman, but he was a good friend to the Fox.”
