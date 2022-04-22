Pianist Sara Davis Buechner made the discovery as early as age 4 that there might be something special residing in classical music.
Avid radio listeners, Buechner’s parents frequently would flip on the dial, listening passively throughout their day. Then at 4:30 p.m., the triumphant downbeat of Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro” would spill into the living room. When that happened, Buechner could be found standing in front of the speaker, mesmerized and listening intently.
“I was drawn to it like a magnet,” she said in a phone interview. “It just gets you. I’m of the belief that music is a calling. You don’t choose music. Music chooses you. From a very early age, I just knew it was something I had to do.”
Buechner’s mother took notice, and piano lessons soon began.
“I’m of the generation whose parents wanted their kids to do better than they did,” Buechner said. “My grandparents didn’t go to high school. My parents didn’t go to college. By brother and I were the first to go.”
Having since established herself as a celebrated pianist, Buechner will be the featured soloist for the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s next classics series concerts — dubbed “Resonate and Revolutionize” — on Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1, at Five Flags Theater.
In concerts bookended by Beethoven, Buechner will perform the programs’ closing musical selection — Beethoven’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 5, known also as the Emperor Concerto.
“I’ve probably known that piece since my early 20s and have been playing it for about 40 years,” Buechner said. “I never get tired of it. One of the great mysteries of music is that somehow, I can still find treasures in a piece that I didn’t think about before. Of course, that’s what gives classical music its depth and expression. Its diversity gives us something we can put our hearts and souls into. It brings us to our humanity and to a higher reality we can shoot for.”
Buechner’s poetic depiction of music is matched by a quick wit.
“Whenever I play this concerto, I’m very aware that it’s my job as the pianist to make it sound as exciting as it sounded when Beethoven wrote it,” she said. “It’s a showy piece, with an opening chord that comes in like you wouldn’t expect — and that shocked and upset people at its opening. It’s almost as if you’re sitting at a formal dinner and a hillbilly walks in the door.”
Praised by the New York Times for her “intelligence, integrity and all-encompassing technical prowess” and by the Washington Post for her “thoughtful artistry in the full service of music,” Buechner is credited by critics as being at the top of her game in classical piano.
She is a decorated competitor, having earned top prizes in a host of competitions. She has performed in every state and province of North America and toured throughout Latin and South America, Europe and has a following in Asia. She also has commissioned and premiered compositions from today’s leading composers and has released acclaimed recordings highlighting rare piano music.
But despite Buechner’s unquestionable musical capabilities, it wasn’t a career that came easily.
In Buechner’s mid-30s, she began coming to terms with the gender dysphoria that had affected her since her earliest memories.
“I grew up in the closet and was in denial and struggling with my identity,” she said. “Music was a great outlet and escape zone for me.”
After having established a successful classical piano career as David Buechner, Sara Davis Buechner made her “second debut” in 1998 having transitioned from male to female.
Although a trio of sold-out performances of Chopin’s two piano concertos followed, in addition to a positive profile in New York Times magazine, professional ramifications and discrimination quickly became apparent.
“It killed my career,” Buechner said. “Every engagement I had vanished.”
In a reflection titled, “A Transgender Note,” on Buechner’s website, she elaborated, “Conductors who once routinely engaged me stopped returning calls, prestigious teaching offers were withdrawn and concert opportunities vanished. Changing managers did not help. I recall one particularly low point as the time I received a check from a Florida recital presenter several weeks before my appearance — having booked David Buechner, they paid Sara not to come. Without the lifeline of a job teaching at a Westchester children’s music school, I might very well have become homeless.”
Buechner eventually would find a welcoming home among the piano faculty of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 2003.
Within 13 years of rebuilding her career, Buechner became a fixture among the Canadian musical landscape, while also becoming a dual citizen in 2015. A year later, she returned to the United States to join the faculty of Temple University’s Boyer College of Music and Dance.
Today calling Philadelphia home, Buechner has added speaking engagements to her skillset, often in dialogue with communities as a proud advocate for transgender awareness and equality.
She’ll present a free talk on that topic from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Five Flags Theater.
“I had no idea when I was making my transition that I would be at the forefront of transgender issues,” Buechner said. “Twenty years later, I’m a little envious of people today who come out and who know who they are — who might not face the same rejection or who might have the support of their parents, their teachers and their friends. At the same time, I think it’s important for them to see someone like me — someone who has walked in different shoes and who has been able to be successful. We’ve come a long way. But we still have a long way to go.”
Music director and conductor William Intriligator said he is eager for tri-state audiences to hear Buechner’s story, as well as perform.
“I can’t wait for her to perform with the DSO, as I have been wanting to feature her here for many years,” he said. “She is one of our great American pianists and a perfect choice for the musical poetry and virtuosity of the Beethoven piano concerto.”
Intriligator will take a different role for Classics 3, stepping off the podium to welcome Grammy Award-nominated conductor Sara Tarana Jobin.
“She and I studied conducting together for several summers in the 1990s at the Pierre Monteux School,” he said. “I have always been impressed and inspired by her passionate conducting. Her career has had more of an opera focus, including many important firsts, such as the first woman to conduct a full production at the San Francisco Opera. I felt that having a woman guest conductor was especially important this season as we celebrate women composers and performers.”
Jobin — who is based in Richmond, Va., and who has broken the glass podium with major opera companies throughout the country — said she is looking forward to leading the DSO program, which will open with Beethoven’s dramatic Coriolan Overture.
“I really enjoy coming to meet with a new group and being able to create music with them and something beautiful in that moment,” she said in a phone interview. “The Beethoven Piano Concerto will be a joyful and familiar piece to audiences. And it’s hard to go wrong with Beethoven.”
The concert program also will include “Soul of Remembrance” by living African-American composer Mary Watkins, as well as Louise Farrenc’s Symphonie No. 3.
“Mary Watkins’ piece is so beautiful — almost like a short prayer,” Jobin said. “It will be a delightful evening of classical, inspiring, beautiful and glorious music.”