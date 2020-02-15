The Dubuque Franciscans Canticle of Creation Center will host a series of programs about climate change at Mount St. Francis Center, 3390 Windsor Ave.
- At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Education and Communication Coordinator for the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency Bev Wagner will discuss how to live green in today’s world.
- At 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, Loras College student and LEAF club member Jacob Jansen will share his journey to climate advocacy.
- At 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 13, Dubuque Franciscan Sister Nancy Miller, OSF, will present, “Intersectionality and Climate Crisis.”
- At 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, Gina Bell, sustainable community coordinator for the City of Dubuque, will present Dubuque’s Climate Action Plan.
The events are free.
For more information, call 563-583-9786 or email canticle@osfdbq.org.