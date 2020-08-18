For the past five years, Mallory Hanson’s focus has been on finding ways to enhance the charm of Iowa communities steeped in beautiful surroundings.
As such ambitions often go, it began with just one nugget of inspiration.
“On the walking trail between Elgin and Clermont, along the Turkey River, they had created a public art installation of an eagle’s nest,” said Hanson, of Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation & Development in Postville, in a phone interview. “A lot of communities thought that was really great, and it was something that was getting a lot of attention and bringing a lot of visitors to the area.”
Curious as to whether similar displays of public art placed along Iowa’s Scenic Byways also might garner attention, boost tourism and contribute economically to communities throughout the state, Hanson identified a grant through the National Endowment for the Arts that would help support such an objective.
However, those grants often aren’t easy to get.
“We really didn’t think anything would come of it,” she admitted.
But to Hanson’s surprise, something did.
The result has culminated in the Byways of Iowa Public Art Initiative, a project that officially took flight in 2015 through the Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation & Development, in partnership with the Byways of Iowa Foundation.
Funded in part by the grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town program, the Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation & Development hired Iowa-based artists to develop, fabricate and install public art pieces in Iowa communities along the Scenic Byways.
The project was completed in 2019, with more than $250,000 raised through the support of more than 100 private, local, state and federal contributors.
“The support and working with all of the people who made this possible has been incredible,” Hanson said.
The Scenic Byways
Although they are among the top inquiries state tourism officials receive from outsiders visiting the area, the Scenic Byways are somewhat illusive to most Iowans, said Rod Marlatt, chairman of the Byways of Iowa Foundation.
However, the interest of Iowa residents has been piqued recently due to COVID-19.
“Especially at this time, people are sticking closer to home and doing more to explore what’s in their own backyard,” Marlatt said in a phone interview. “So, this has been a great project for that.”
Iowa boasts 10 state, two national and two heritage byways. Highlights include Covered Bridges, Delaware Crossing, Driftless Area, Glacial Trail, Grant Wood, Great River Road, Historic Hills, Iowa Valley, Lincoln Highway, Loess Hills, River Bluffs, Western Skies and White Pole Road.
In addition to an assortment of vast and diverse landscapes, 17 art installations in 16 communities located along those byways can be seen, thanks to the Byways of Iowa Public Art Initiative. Communities include Dubuque, Anamosa, Bellevue, Delhi, Elkader, Guttenberg, Maquoketa and Postville. Two additional public art displays can be found in Manchester.
Participating communities selected themes, then reached out to artists with local ties, Hanson explained.
“It encouraged communities to define what they were about and come up with an artistic concept that they felt represented who they were,” she said.
Marlatt believed it was one of the most interesting parts of the process.
“To learn what these communities believed to be the value they contributed was a cool thing to see,” he said. “It was amazing what they came up with.”
It also put the spotlight on the work of Iowa artists, as well as participated in a growing trend of creating access to art through public installations, particularly in smaller, rural communities.
“In addition to tourism and communities being able to use these pieces to help promote their areas, the overall intention of the project was not only to support and promote Iowa artists but to increase the accessibility of public art,” Hanson said. “What has been created is really a body of artwork in Iowa that encourages people both in and out of state to visit some of these smaller communities along the byways, to spend time there and to spend their money there.”
Works of art include everything from steel and wooden sculptures to interactive sound exhibits, grand archways, fences peering above scenic overlooks and colorful mosaics and murals.
Though not directly a part of the initiative, “Eagle’s Nest” in Elgin also is included among the stops in honor of how it inspired the Byways of Iowa Public Art Initiative.
Early recognition
While promotion for the project is just getting underway, it already has garnered recognition from state officials.
The initiative recently was honored with a 2020 Governor’s Arts Award, presented by the Iowa Arts Council on behalf of Gov. Kim Reynolds. The awards recognize individuals, organizations and communities that have had a significant impact on the vitality of the arts in Iowa.
Hanson and Marlatt agreed they’d like to see the initiative continue to evolve, potentially adding more installations down the road.
“The hope is that more communities along the Scenic Byways will want to be a part of it,” Hanson said. “The pieces on display now are owned by the property owners, and in many cases, that’s the city they’re in. So, we’re encouraging other smaller communities to pick up the idea and continue expanding it.”
And if you’re looking for a weekend road trip, Marlatt added that a tour of the various works of art along the Scenic Byways could be just the ticket.
“I really hope that people do it for a vacation,” he said. “We have it set up so you can see 17 pieces of Iowa art and a lot of the state along the way.”