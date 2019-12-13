Play: ”Who’s Holiday!”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 25-28.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $15.
Online: www.thegrandoperahouse.com
Synopsis
Cindy Lou Who has not handled her life as a Whoville celebrity well. She drinks. She smokes. She swears. She even raps. Living in a trailer park on Mount Crumpit, Cindy Lou has done hard time for murdering her husband (you’ll never guess who) and is estranged from her daughter. And on Christmas Eve, she’s telling her sad and wildly funny tale to her party guests.
Tidbits
- The one-woman show starring Michelle Blanchard returns after a sold-out Dubuque premiere in 2018.
- Seating is on stage for the audience, so tickets are limited to 100 per performance.
- Director Sue Flogel emphasized that this is a play for adults only.
- Playwright Matthew Lombardo penned the script, which was first performed off-Broadway in 2017.
- The children’s book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” by Dr. Seuss, where Cindy Lou makes her first appearance, was published in 1957 and has been adapted in many different forms through the years.
Quotable, from director Sue Flogel
- “The audience sits on stage and Cindy Lou interacts with them. It is entertaining from beginning to end.”
- “Imagine Cindy Lou Who 20 or 30 years after the Grinch, and things did not turn out the way she thought they would. She is a mess. She’s kind of a disaster.”
- “A real highlight of the show is Michelle (Blanchard’s) singing. She really knocks it out of the park.”