Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
6. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
7. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
9. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
10. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
11. Somebody’s Fool, Richard Russo, Knopf
12. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
13. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
14. Family Lore, Elizabeth Acevedo, Ecco
15. The Last Ranger, Peter Heller, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
8. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, B. Dylan Hollis, Alpha
9. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
10. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
11. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
12. The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean, Susan Casey, Doubleday
13. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
14. The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet, Jeff Goodell, Little, Brown
15. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
3. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
7. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
11. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
12. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
13. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
14. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
15. A Little Life, Hanya Yanagihara, Anchor
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage
2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
6. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
7. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
9. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
10. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
11. Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison, Ben Macintyre, Crown
12. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
13. A Philosophy of Walking, Frédéric Gros, John Howe (Transl.), Verso
14. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
15. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
5. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Vintage
6. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. Oath of Loyalty, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
2. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
3. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
4. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. Mexikid, Pedro Martín, Dial Books
6. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
7. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
8. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
9. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
10. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
12. Scarlet & Violet Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
13. Misfit Mansion, Kay Davault, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
Young adult
1. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
2. Nimona, ND Stevenson, Quill Tree Books
3. Divine Rivals, Rebecca Ross, Wednesday Books
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
7. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
8. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
9. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
13. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
14. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Square Fish
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
4. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
7. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. The Crayons Go Back to School, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
10. Bluey: Barky Boats, Penguin Young Readers
11. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. Bluey 5-Minute Stories: 6 Stories in 1 Book? Hooray!, Penguin Young Readers
14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic