Happy Women’s History Month. It is not only the perfect time to celebrate the special women in your life but also to celebrate important women from history. One of the best ways to do this is to read a picture book biography.
These highly illustrated books are wonderful glimpses into a person’s life that still manage to impart a beautiful story filled with information. There are many being published these days, and here are a few recent favorites that would be perfect to share with elementary school-aged children.
“The Oldest Student,” by Rita Lorraine Hubbard and illustrated by Oge Mora (Schwartz & Wade Books, 2020) This beautifully illustrated book proves that you are never too old to learn new things.
It tells the story of Mary Walker, a woman who was born into slavery in 1848 and finally was freed at 15.
Unfortunately, being free did not solve all of Mary’s problems. Her life was still full of hard work, and she did not have any time to pursue her goal of learning how to read. She would flip through her Bible and wonder what the words meant. She would flip through newspapers to try to figure out what happened by looking at the pictures.
Mary got older, and her sons would read to her since she still couldn’t read on her own. Eventually, Mary turned 114, and she finally was ready to learn how to read. She joined an adult literacy class and worked her hardest to learn.
Eventually, she accomplished what she never thought possible. Mary Walker lived to be 121 and spent the rest of her years spreading the message that you are never too old to learn.
“How the Cookie Crumbled: The True (and Not-So-True) Stories of the Invention of the Chocolate Chip Cookie,” by Gilbert Ford (Atheneum Books, 2017) Most of us are familiar with the chocolate chip cookie, but not many people know that a woman named Ruth Wakefield is the person who invented them — and nobody knows exactly how she did it.
Ruth grew up loving to help her grandmother in the kitchen. She recognized that the act of cooking and baking was a science and eventually went on to study nutrition in college. Eventually, Ruth graduated college, got married and opened a restaurant with her husband.
The book shares that there were three stories of how Ruth invented the chocolate chip cookie, and nobody knows which one was true. Was it an accident? Was it because she had to spontaneously use a substitute in one of her recipes? Or was it carefully crafted and intentional?
Either way, the news of the chocolate chip cookie spread fast and soon became a national hit. Ruth’s restaurant became super successful, and her recipe is still used and adored today.
“Sisters: Venus & Serena Williams,” by Jeanette Winter (Beach Lane Books, 2019) Vibrant, colorful illustrations depict the lives and careers of Venus and Serena Williams, two sisters who grew up to be world-famous tennis players.
We see the girls learning to play tennis in their neighborhood’s shabby tennis courts with old tennis balls and rackets.
As the girls got better and better, people began to take notice. Eventually, Venus and Serena began competing and earning trophies. The more successful they became, the more attention they got, but Venus and Serena stayed focused on the sport and on their bond as sisters.
They overcome challenges with their health, with the hate that sometimes accompanies great success and continue to show us that hard work, commitment and keeping your family close have the power to change your life.
These picture book biographies can show us all that women have no limit to what they can be interested in, strive for or accomplish.
Celebrate Women’s History Month with one of these amazing books and share the stories of impressive women with the children in your lives.
All of these books and more can be found at your local library.