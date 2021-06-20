After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music in the Gardens will resume through August at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
Hunter Fuerste and His American Vintage Orchestra will perform an assortment of jazz standards tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Packard Pavilion.
The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chair and blankets, as well as a picnic.
The concert is presented by the Dubuque Arts Council.
For the full lineup, visit dubuquearboretum.net/special-events/music-in-the-gardens.