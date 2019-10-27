Legend has it the “treat” part of Halloween’s trick-or-treat ritual was handed down from the English in remembrance of the death of Guy Fawkes, the most famous of the conspirators who tried in 1605 to blow up King James I and members of Parliament in the infamous “Gunpowder Plot.”
Subsequently, every annual observation of Guy Fawkes Day included children dressing up in costumes, holding up an effigy of Fawkes, knocking on the doors of houses and asking for “A penny for Guy.” That later included asking for candy, and on Halloween night in America, children of all ages emulate that tradition.
The “trick” part of Halloween has been traced to the natives of two other nations comprising the British Isles, Irish and Scottish immigrants who came to America in the early 1800s. They brought with them the tradition of playing pranks on people on Halloween night.
But this wasn’t just putting ribbons of toilet paper on trees, soaping windows or “egging” houses; it was seriously obnoxious and scary behavior.
In the countryside, boys would tip over outhouses, including occupied ones, or tear down the gates of a farm’s livestock, allowing the animals to escape. In the cities it was worse. Gangs would set fires, break glasses and attack pedestrians.
In Kansas City a gang of boys greased the streetcar tracks on a steep downhill slope, causing a streetcar to crash, injuring the conductor.
Things got so bad that public officials encouraged homeowners to retaliate by loading their guns with rock salt or bird shot and “pepper them (the pranksters) good and proper so they will be effectually cured and have no further taste for such tricks.”
One man who tripped over a wire placed across a street by a gang of jokers did just that, only his gun was loaded with bullets and he killed one of the gang’s members.
During the Great Depression in the late 1930s things got worse as the pranks escalated into outright theft of money and scarce goods. Eventually there were calls for the banning of trick-or-treating during Halloween.
But cooler heads prevailed — enforcing such a ban would have been impossible. So local communities began organizing Halloween activities, such as parades and carnivals, which involved the young people in a way that prevented them from roaming the streets and causing trouble.
Today, while there still are some serious pranks, the main Halloween ritual is the English version of young kids, often accompanied by their parents, going door-to-door, saying “trick or treat” and receiving candy.
As a result, the worst of Halloween’s ill-effects today are stomach aches due to devouring all that candy, and subsequent visits to the dentist to fill cavities.