“American Ninja Warrior,” 7 p.m. on NBC
The first NBC series to complete a full season of episodes produced during the coronavirus pandemic, this hit athletic competition opens its 12th season comprising eight episodes filmed in St. Louis at the Dome at America’s Center.
“Love Island,” 7 p.m. on KGAN
Islanders embark on a summer of love, flirtation, drama and, ultimately, relationships.
“Love It or List It,”
8 p.m. on HGTV
A couple who rushed to buy their first house discover that they don’t have the means or space to host their big family gatherings. She wants to find a large, more suitable home for guests, but he thinks the house can be improved to suit all their needs.