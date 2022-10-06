When it comes to nose-power, recent research shows that the African elephant has the strongest sense of smell in the animal kingdom; they can smell water sources 12 miles away. If they lost that ability, they’d be hard pressed to get their needed 50-gallon-a-day supply of water.

If you lose your sense of smell — especially if it happens rapidly — you may be losing a valuable asset, too: your cognitive powers.

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

