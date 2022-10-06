When it comes to nose-power, recent research shows that the African elephant has the strongest sense of smell in the animal kingdom; they can smell water sources 12 miles away. If they lost that ability, they’d be hard pressed to get their needed 50-gallon-a-day supply of water.
If you lose your sense of smell — especially if it happens rapidly — you may be losing a valuable asset, too: your cognitive powers.
Research in Neurology Advisor reveals that if you aren’t having any cognition problems but your ability to smell is fading fast, that’s a strong predictor that your brain is undergoing changes that are features of Alzheimer’s disease, such as a smaller volume of grey matter in brain areas associated with memory. And, when the researchers followed 515 adults for up to 18 years, they discovered that even a one-time measurement that spots a failing sense of smell is predictive of greater cognitive decline 15 years later.
There are, of course, other causes of loss of smell: nasal polyps, deviated septum, allergies, COVID-19 and other infections.
It’s also linked to diabetes, obesity, smoking, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s. But, if it happens suddenly and doesn’t go away, see your doctor for a diagnosis. Although we cannot cure Alzheimer’s, you can slow development and progression of mild cognitive impairment with aerobic activity, social engagement, a plant-based diet (with salmon and sea trout), and life-long learning.
Use your senses to protect your scents and check out “The Great Age Reboot” for more info on how to protect your brain.
