Tri-state clergy: Shullsburg pastor has traveled history

The Rev. Stanton J. Bockwoldt has had enough experiences during his 24 years in the clergy to realize what’s best for him.
“I try to be completely open with the congregation,” said the 48-year-old pastor of the 153-year-old Shullsburg (Wis.) Centenary United Methodist Church. “If I’m having a crappy day, I tell them, ‘you know, I’ve had better days.’”
Bockwoldt has been at Centenary for about 2½ years, after appointments at eight other churches — all but one of them Methodist churches. For seven years he was pastor at a New Lenox (Ill.) Lutheran church, made possible through the 2009 full communion agreement with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
He’s also served in Georgia, North Dakota, South Dakota (where he was born) and Wisconsin.
“It’s worked out that my first winter at any church was fine, but the second is when the bottom dropped out,” he said with a laugh.
The bottom nearly dropped out of his life six years into his first marriage, which ended in a divorce. He picked up the pieces with the help of his congregation at the time — “through their grace,” he said — and he remarried about 5½ years ago.
Bockwoldt has become a Badgers fan since moving to Shullsburg, but “I’m not a Packers fan.” Resting on his office desk are two miniature helmets and a stapler emblazoned with Denver Broncos colors.
“Where I grew up in South Dakota, Denver was the closest big city,” he said. “The state is kind of split in two — the western half is Broncos fans, the eastern half is Minnesota Vikings fans.”
Local Green Bay followers might have less patience for that.
Here is a glance at Pastor Bockwoldt:
Marital status/spouse/children names: Married to Gail, no children
Where else have you pastored? Pendergrass, Ga.; Drayton, N.D.; Woonsocket, S.D.; Streeter, N.D.; Wessington Springs, S.D.; New Lenox, Ill.; and Mosinee, Wis.
How would you describe your preaching style?
This is a really hard question for me. I almost should ask one of my parishioners to answer it. I try to preach sound, Biblically based sermons that are informational and topical. Relate them to the lives that we all live as we try to follow Jesus Christ in an increasingly divisive, self-centered world.
What is your favorite book in the Bible and why?
My favorite book in the Bible varies depending upon the seasons of my life. If I were to try to nail it down to just one it would be the epistle of James because I believe that it is a clear and concise description of what it means to be a follower of Christ.
My non-Scriptural favorite is the book “The Cost of Discipleship,” by Diedrich Bonhoeffer because it calls us to consider what it means to follow Christ and how that relates to our daily lives.
I am especially moved by his viewpoints on two types of grace:
“Cheap grace is the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline … Cheap grace is grace without discipleship, grace without the cross, grace without Jesus Christ, living and incarnate.
“Costly grace is the Gospel which must be sought again and again …
“Such grace is costly because it calls us to follow, and it is grace because it calls us to follow Jesus Christ. It is costly because it cost a man his life, and it is grace because it gives a man (a human) the only true life.
“It is costly because it condemns sin, and grace because it justifies the sinner. Above all, it is costly because it cost God the life of his Son: ‘Ye were bought at a price’, and what has cost God much cannot be cheap for us.
“Above all, it is grace because God did not reckon his Son too dear a price to pay for our life, but delivered him up for us. Costly grace is the Incarnation of God.”
Describe a time when your faith might have been tested. Like anyone, there have been times in my life when my faith has been tested and I have been shaken to my core. I try to be fairly open with folks in my life and I am OK talking to people one-on-one about those “faith-shaking” moments.
Describe a time when your faith seemed to be rewarded or enhanced.
When I was going through one of the “faith-shaking” moments of life, there came a time when I had to admit to my congregation what was going on in my personal life. I expected to experience anger from them for not being more open with them earlier.
Instead, what I received was a word of grace from the chair of the council who said, “Pastor, we expect you to be with us when we go through the worst things in life. It’s only fair if we are with you as you go through this horrible thing in your life. You’re not alone.”
What would you say to someone who is wondering whether God is real or not in their life?
I would share with them the ways that I have experienced God in my life. I know that there is nothing that I can say that will prove God’s existence to a skeptic; what I can do is share my personal experience of God.