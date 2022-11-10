GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will host a variety of events in the coming month.
“A Peak Into Nature,” an art show from members of the Galena High School National Art Honor Society, is on display. It features work created around the theme of nature. Pieces are less than 6 inches in size.
The center will open its new gift shop, located inside the main entrance, with an open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Light refreshments will be served. The shop will feature one-of-a-kind gifts made by regional artists, including cards, pottery, jewelry and prints. The gift shop and gallery’s fall and winter hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, and will be closed for the holidays on Nov. 24 and 25, and Dec. 24 and 25.
Sophia Landis and Bruce Tessmer will perform as part of the center’s Songwriter’s Showcase at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Offered the third Thursday of the month, the free concert series encourages the creation and sharing of original music by regional singer songwriters. A lifelong singer and songwriter, Landis’ lyrics are rooted in compassion and grit, backed by piano and vocals. A solo acoustic singer and songwriter from southwest Wisconsin, Tessmer’s music covers a blues, classic rock and country. Refreshments will be available. Donations are welcome.
Celebrated the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Artists Sunday, will be dedicated to supporting artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching lives, communities and the economy. The center’s arts gallery and gift shop will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. The community is invited to meet studio artists, enjoy holiday refreshments and shop from local artist gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.