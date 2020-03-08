Movie: “Kidnap,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Academy Award winner Halle Berry stars in Luis Prieto’s 2017 action thriller as hard-working diner waitress and single mom Karla Dyson, who’s forced into a grim game of pursuit after her 6-year-old son, Frankie (Sage Correa), is kidnapped from a local park.
“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. on CBS
After an FBI agent is killed while trying to track down an undercover operative, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and the NCIS team must find that missing agent before the criminals he was investigating discover his true identity and kill him in the new episode, “Watch Over Me.”
“Bob’s Burgers,” 8 p.m. on Fox
When her sister Gayle (voice of guest star Megan Mullally) is crestfallen that only one person has registered to attend an artists’ workshop she is hosting, Linda (voice of John Roberts) decides to sign up as well to show her sibling support in the new episode, “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels.”
“Family Karma,” 8 p.m. on Bravo
The first docuseries to center around an all-Indian cast, this new reality show chronicles the lives of seven young Indian-American friends in Miami.
“Worst Cooks in America,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
Season 18 concludes with “The Final Countdown,” as the last two recruits get private lessons from Alton Brown and Anne Burrell to learn how to make two specifically chosen dishes.
“Good Girls,” 9 p.m.
on NBC
In a new episode called, “The Eye in Survivor,” Beth (Christina Hendricks) decides to roll the dice and make an iffy new business deal, but once again, the set-up comes with consequences that put all three women in an unfortunate position.
“Rob Riggle: Global Investigator,” 9:02 p.m.
on Discovery
Actor, comic and former Marine Rob Riggle embarks on a new career quest in search of answers to the world’s greatest mysteries and legends in this new docuseries, which finds him teaming with scholars and experts who can guide for the information he needs.