Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam
4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine
7. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
8. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
9. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
10. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
11. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
12. Outlawed, Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing
13. Star Wars: Light of the Jedi, Charles Soule, Del Rey
14. The Liar’s Dictionary, Eley Williams, Doubleday
15. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
2. Caste ,Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
6. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
7. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
9. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
10. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
11. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
12. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
13. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
14. Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
15. A Wealth of Pigeons, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
6. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
7. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
8. The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage
9. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
10. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
11. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
12. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
14. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
15. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
3. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
6. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
7. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
8. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
10. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
11. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
12. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
14. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
15. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
3. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
4. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. The Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
7. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
8. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
11. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
12. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
15. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
11. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
12. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido
13. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
14. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harpe
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
5. If You Come to Earth, Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books
6. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
7. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
8. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
9. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
10. The Couch Potato, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. Margaret’s Unicorn, Briony May Smith, Schwartz & Wade
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
8. Who Was/Is...?, Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
9. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick