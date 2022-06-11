Editor’s note: The stained-glass series will return in July. Look for the next installment on the first Saturday of each month.
When I’m assigned a story, I try to find those little details about it that pique my interest about the subject because, in my humble writer’s opinion, you can’t tell a good tale unless you’re invested in it.
And so it went with this series of stained-glass articles that I started writing one year ago — I would find something about each one that got me excited about telling the story.
At Queen of the Rosary Chapel in Sinsinawa, Wis., the modern-day stained glass was created by a Dominican nun and artist who used scientific principles along with artistic talent, so that the windows took full advantage of the natural light.
At First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth, Ill., there were windows from fraternal organizations such as the Grand Army of the Republic, but it was a memorial window dedicated to Elizabeth Barton that had me curious. Who was she? To have a church window dedicated only to her in the early 1900s, when it generally was a man’s name that was remembered and memorialized, was a pretty amazing feat. And her story turned out to be pretty amazing, too.
There were the famous windows, such as St. Luke United Methodist Church’s Tiffany collection, with well-documented histories, and the not-so-famous windows with vague histories or no history at all.
I learned about stained-glass methods and glass types, and that a lot of the windows in the tri-states were designed and created in Minnesota, particularly Minneapolis and Winona, where stained-glass artists who had worked with Louis Comfort Tiffany came to establish studios.
Chicago artist and sculptor Alfonso Iannelli, a contemporary of Frank Lloyd Wright, was the designer behind the windows and light fixtures at the Mount Carmel Motherhouse Chapel. While it was wonderful learning about his life and his talent, I was more fascinated by the feud he had with Wright over the Chicago Midway Gardens sprite sculptures.
There were stories of windows saved and restored to their original grandeur and even a church that came close to being demolished but was spared when a preservation committee was formed.
At SS. Peter and Paul Church in Petersburg, Iowa, the restoration committee held their collective breath as 120-year-old stained glass was removed for cleaning, and at Sacred Heart in Dubuque, a restoration of the sanctuary had some parishioners thinking the stained glass was brand new. (It wasn’t.)
Five Catholic churches, four Methodist churches, two Lutheran churches, a United Church of Christ and a Greek Orthodox church have been featured in the series so far.
There are a lot of stories to be told about the stained glass of the tri-states. But in the meantime, here is a recap of the churches from the past 12 months.
Churches welcome visitors, although doors might not be open all the time. Some offer tours. Always call ahead to confirm that the church will be open when you visit.
Queen of the Rosary Chapel, 585 Grant County Z, Sinsinawa, Wis., 608-748-4411 — Chapel and window designs by Sister Teresita Kelly, a Dominican nun. The project took more than five years, with the chapel opening in 1966.
Center Grove United Methodist Church, 3140 Brunskill Road, and Wesley United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Way, East Dubuque, Ill., 563-582-8875 — Center Grove also has an interesting historic cemetery. Wesley brought much of the stained glass from its 19th century church to a new building in 1978.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., 563-583-9117 — In addition to the stained glass created by Ford Brothers Studio in Minneapolis, Minn., the church houses a 100-year-old Wangerin-Weickhardt organ and frescoes painted by Danish-American artist Bernard Hillig.
Elizabeth First United Methodist Church, 309 S. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill., 815-858-2224 — Several stained-glass windows are from fraternal organizations, including the Grand Army of the Republic, the International Order of Good Templars and the Knights of Honor. The G.A.R. window is believed to be the only one in existence in a religious space.
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1625 300th Ave., Petersburg, Iowa, 563-875-7992 — Stained glass from the famous von der Forst studio in Münster, Germany, graces this European-style church. Note the Düsseldorf School-style paintings in the stained-glass — landscapes heavy on allegory and religious symbolism.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., 563-582-4543 — St. Luke’s has the fifth-largest collection of Tiffany windows in the U.S., and one of the finest religious collections in the world. It all started when members of the St. Luke’s congregation took a trip to the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago and bought the church’s first window from Tiffany, who was exhibiting at the fair.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2215 Windsor Ave., 563-583-1709 — A unique collection of windows designed by two Monsignors in 1950, they include U.S. and Iowa history scenes of George Washington, Bishop John Carroll, Bishop Mathias Loras, Father Samuel Mazzuchelli and more, as well as traditional Biblical stories.
Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1795 Jackson St., 563-582-5168 — Founded by German immigrants and initially led by a multi-lingual missionary from Switzerland, the stained glass reflects the church’s German heritage.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 257 Linn St., Elkport, Iowa — The church is no longer operating with a congregation after a 2004 flood devastated the area, but some members formed the Immanuel Preservation Society and restored the building, which is now an event venue.
St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church, 419 N. Grandview Ave., 563-583-5902 — A church that contains windows from a Masonic Temple, a previous Methodist congregation and the “Hall of Saints,” with windows depicting Greek Orthodox saints that were once in St. Elias’ Rockdale Road church.
Mount Carmel Motherhouse Chapel, 1100 Carmel Drive, 563-588-2351 — Prairie school sculptor and artist Alfonso Iannelli is the architect behind the stained glass at the chapel, as well as the light fixtures and the Holy Family figural window above the altar.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 8393 S. Derinda Road, Elizabeth, Ill., 815-598-3276 — Reverse glass painting was the method used to create the stained-glass windows. Almost all of the Germans who immigrated to the area were from the same small village of Maßbach, a name they gave to an area a few miles southeast of Elizabeth, which today is Massbach.
If you know of a church in the tri-states that you would like to see featured in this stained-glass collection series, contact Michelle London at michelle.london@thmedia.com.
