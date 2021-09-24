For many looking to make it big in music, the image of holding court with throngs of screaming fans and backed by a massive band bathed in the glow of warm lights often is what comes to mind.
But for Josh Ritter, it’s playing solo before an intimate audience that hits his performance sweet spot.
“I love performing live with a band, and I love performing with other people,” Ritter said in a phone interview. “But, like everyone else, I got my start playing by myself in a room. It’s really nice to get to strip everything down once in a while. It’s a chance to be more reflective and explore these longer narrative songs that don’t really fit into the format of a rock show. That’s really wonderful for me.”
Ritter will offer such a performance to kick off Clarke University’s annual Arts at Clarke series. An intimate solo show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Terence Donaghoe Hall.
Clarke Visual & Performing Arts Department chair Joe Klinebriel said bringing an entertainer of Ritter’s caliber to campus has been years in the making.
Ritter was scheduled to perform at Clarke last fall, but instead, offered a virtual writing masterclass with students in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Josh Ritter came onto my radar as a performer, songwriter and all-around artist several years ago,” Klinebriel said. “He had such a unique way of storytelling through his music that I had to pay attention. He packs so much lyrical power into what he does. I became fascinated by it. It makes him one of the most unique musicians out there. He’s a true storyteller. I don’t think there’s anybody quite like him.”
Critics seem to agree.
Drawing comparisons to Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, Ritter has been hailed for his narrative storytelling delivered through an Americana musical style by publications like Paste magazine, which listed him among its “100 Greatest Living Songwriters.”
Initially following in his parents’ footsteps and pursuing studies in neuroscience at Oberlin (Ohio) College, Ritter’s interest in music ultimately took over. He crafted an independent major, American History Through Folk Music, and recorded his self-titled debut album on campus before relocating to Scotland to further his studies.
Returning to the United States, Ritter worked odd jobs and dropped in on open mic nights throughout Boston, where he met Glen Hanard (of “Once” fame). He invited Ritter to perform as an opening act for his band, The Frames, in Ireland.
More than a year after his debut album, Ritter self-released his sophomore effort, “Golden Age of Radio.” It garnered the attention of independent record label Signature Sounds, which offered to remaster and re-release it.
Already becoming a word-of-mouth success throughout Ireland, Ritter’s third album, “Hello Starling,” debuted at No. 2 on the Irish charts.
From there, seven albums would follow, in addition to headlining major music festivals and tours backed by his Royal City Band, as well as establishing a fan base drawn to Ritter’s storytelling through song.
“I’ve thought about my approach to music a lot, and a lot of my discovery of the songs comes from this well of words,” Ritter said. “It’s as though this well has always been inside of me. I just needed a form for it. Music and writing have given it that space.”
That well also has given way to novels.
In 2011, he authored “Bright Passage.” His second book, “The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All,” was released earlier this month.
It’s a diverse spectrum of artistry for Ritter, who embraces opportunities to tap into various outlets that pique his interest — particularly within the past year.
“Luckily, I have an amazing family, and it was great to spend so much good time with them,” he said of his time sidelined from performing live amid the pandemic. “As far as artistically, because I wasn’t on the road every night, there was a part of me that went into hibernation, so writing really became a matter of survival and keeping things fresh. I also painted a lot more. It allows my songwriter mind to go away for a little while. Instead, I paint in prose.”
That said, Ritter admitted that he is eager to step on stage once again, especially in such an intimate setting as Clarke’s theater.
“Getting back out on the road now, especially with this solo tour that’s more intimate, feels very natural,” he said. “And after the year or so that we’ve had, it’s certainly not something I feel like I take for granted anymore. For the audience, my hope is that it gives them a couple of hours where things don’t feel so abrupt. My main goal is to entertain.”