At noon Sunday — that’s 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time — I gather a tiny bottle of California cabernet sauvignon and either a small chunk of rye bread or a whole-grain cracker to prepare for worship with Holy Communion.
I do so, knowing that my fellow Lutherans are of multiple minds about communing during a pandemic where safety necessitates social distancing.
I’m partaking of Communion via live-streamed worship from a Lutheran congregation near San Jose, partly because the pastor is my cousin — and many others of our extended and scattered Norwegian-American clan typically join in the service. We greet each other via YouTube’s live comments.
The other reason I’m going to a virtual Lord’s Table in California: My pastor here in Madison is not including Communion in our church’s virtual services, even though our congregation has historically served the sacrament every time we’ve gathered.
I know the pastor’s decision was made with soul-deep prayer and reflection, and it is in accord with guidance from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Those guidelines, as I understand them, can be summed up this way: We ought to wait to commune until we can safely gather together in church. Until then, we can think of abstention from Communion as a spiritual discipline, yet be assured that, for now, hearing the Word feeds our spirit sufficiently.
I respect that.
But from the time of my confirmation, and with every congregation I’ve joined over the years, I have promised to “be diligent in the use of the Means of Grace.” For me, keeping that vow requires partaking of the Holy Eucharist.
Various Christian bodies have different understandings of the meaning of the meal that Christ instituted during his last supper with his disciples.
Catholics share Lutherans’ belief that Christ is truly present in the elements, but Lutherans do not share Catholics’ understanding that the bread and wine are changed (transubstantiated) to Christ’s body and blood.
More than 30 years ago, I belonged briefly to a church affiliated with a Reformed Protestant denomination, where the bread and grape juice were understood as mere representations of Christ. Yet, in the way we partook of the elements in unison from our pews, I experienced the Real Presence at least as strongly in that dear church as I have in Lutheran congregations.
My confirmation instruction and my conscience both tell me Communion must be experienced in community. Even “shut-ins” who receive in their homes or hospital rooms typically consume the same elements that the congregation has shared in church.
But can Christ be truly present in a congregation that’s spread across a small California city, or even across the continent?
I’ve wrestled. I’ve prayed.
The answer I discern is, “Yes.”
Now, that does not mean that I can, if I feel like it, use whatever I find in my pantry as sacramental elements. It must be bread — wholesome, healthful grain. And it must be wine or grape juice, served in a container that’s more reverent than, say, a souvenir shot glass.
When I “take and eat” in unison with family and strangers, at a service where my cousin presides as minister, I sense Christ’s real presence.
In times of social distancing, especially, I need that.