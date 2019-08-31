SINSINAWA, Wis. — Brave New Films and the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa will screen the “Home is a Human Right” film series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Sinsinawa Road.
There will be six short films: “Pursuing the Dream: What You Need to Know About DACA, Immigration, and Beyond;” “We Can’t Turn Our Backs Again on Refugees;” “The Call to Sanctuary: How to Create Safety in Our Community;” “Divided by Deportation;” “Immigrant Stories: Doctors and Nurses;” and “Immigrant Stories: Teachers.”
These films explore topics ranging from protections provided to undocumented immigrants through DACA, the lives of everyday Syrians living amid a violent civil war to the ways that communities can support their undocumented neighbors.
The sisters also will hold a discussion after the screening.