“The Voice,” 7 p.m. on NBC ‘The Voice’ Top 9 artists perform for their chance at a spot in the finale. This week’s theme is ‘Fan Week,’ where the artists will perform songs dedicated to their biggest ‘fans’ whether a family member in quarantine, a neighbour or even their hometown. Starring Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
“Beetlejuice,” 7 p.m. on AMC Recently deceased couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) attempt to scare off a new family moving into their home. A deranged ghost (Michael Keaton) helps them fine-tune their newly acquired haunting skills in this Tim Burton classic.
“Asian Americans,” 7 p.m.
on PBS Meet an American-born generation that straddles the U.S. and their parents’ homelands in Asia.
Loyalties are tested during World War II, when families are imprisoned in detention camps and brothers find themselves on opposite sides of battle lines.