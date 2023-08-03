Beyonce developed preeclampsia while carrying her twins — so did Mariah Carey with her twosome. They got great medical care, and fortunately, both moms and kids are healthy.
Preeclampsia, affecting about one out of every 25 pregnancies in the U.S., causes severe high blood pressure after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It can lead to decreased uterine blood flow to the fetus, fetal growth restriction, placental abruption, and preterm delivery, and organ damage, heart disease and stroke in the mother. And health challenges can continue for mom and for child after delivery. Preeclampsia accounts for 17% of maternal deaths and 15% of premature births in America.
Within a day or two, a pregnant woman can go from feeling fine to having organ failure. That’s why many women — and their doctors — don’t discover the condition until it’s full-blown.
Recommended for you
A newly Food and Drug Administration-approved blood test may be a game changer. It alerts doctors to the fact that pregnant women with symptoms suggestive of the condition, such as headache, shortness of breath, blurred vision and nausea, are likely to develop the life-threatening condition within the next two weeks. Then steps can be taken to lower blood pressure and protect the fetus.
So, if you are pregnant or have previously had preeclampsia, talk to your doctor about what you can do to reduce your risks for the condition. And remember, optimal healthiness before you become pregnant — plenty of physical activity, a nutritious diet, and prenatal supplements, including a multivitamin and DHA for 6 months prior to conception — fosters a healthy delivery.