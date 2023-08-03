Beyonce developed preeclampsia while carrying her twins — so did Mariah Carey with her twosome. They got great medical care, and fortunately, both moms and kids are healthy.

Preeclampsia, affecting about one out of every 25 pregnancies in the U.S., causes severe high blood pressure after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It can lead to decreased uterine blood flow to the fetus, fetal growth restriction, placental abruption, and preterm delivery, and organ damage, heart disease and stroke in the mother. And health challenges can continue for mom and for child after delivery. Preeclampsia accounts for 17% of maternal deaths and 15% of premature births in America.

